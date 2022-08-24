National Flag Used As “Butcher Towel” In Jharsuguda; Meat Stall Owner Detained

Jharsuguda: Police on Wednesday detained the owner of a meat stall at Bandhabahal within Banharpalli police station limits in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district for using the National Flag as a “butcher towel”.

A video purportedly shows a commuter stopping by the meat stall and discovering the severed head of a goat wrapped with the National Flag. The video is now doing round on social media.

The meat stall owner was also seen arguing with the man and justifying he was using it (Tricolour) as it was lying here and there in the locality.

As per the latest reports, the Bandhabahal OutPost Police have detained the accused for interrogation in connection with the alleged disrespect towards the Tricolour of India.

It is pertinent to mention here that anyone who is found publicly burning, defacing, disfiguring, destroying or disrespecting the national flag or the Constitution of India through spoken/written words or by acts, is liable to be punished with imprisonment, a fine, or both.