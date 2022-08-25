National Flag Used As “Butcher Towel”: Bandhabahal Bandh Over Disrespect To Tricolour

Jharsuguda: While Police on Wednesday detained the owner of a meat stall at Bandhabahal within Banharpalli police station limits in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district for using the National Flag as a “butcher towel”, locals today resorted to agitation to express their displeasure regarding the incident.

Reportedly, agitators burnt tyres on Bandhabahal square and shut down several shops across town.

Bandhabahal bandh has been called to oppose the alleged disrespect towards the Tricolour of India.

Notably, a video purportedly showed a commuter stopping by the meat stall and discovered the severed head of a goat wrapped with the National Flag.

The meat stall owner was also seen arguing with the man and justifying he was using it (Tricolour) as it was lying here and there in the locality.

It is pertinent to mention here that anyone who is found publicly burning, defacing, disfiguring, destroying or disrespecting the national flag or the Constitution of India through spoken/written words or by acts, is liable to be punished with imprisonment, a fine, or both.