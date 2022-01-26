National Flag Unfurled At Rajpath Amid 21-gun Salute, Parade Begins 

New Delhi: India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day today as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of independence.

President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day amid the 21-Gun salute presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment.

A 21-gun salute was presented by a ceremonial battery of 871 field regiment following the unfurling. Earlier, PM Modi paid tribute to the martyrs by laying the wreath at the National War Memorial.