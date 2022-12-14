National Energy Conservation Day Observed In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A Roadshow rally in Bhubaneswar was flagged off by Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister Energy, Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Odisha, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Energy, Govt. of Odisha and Suresh Chandra Maharana, EIC (Electricity)-cum-PCEI, Odisha and other dignitaries on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day on 14th December 2022.

Around 300 school children, teachers, parents and other officials of Center for Environmental Studies participated in the rally.

Minister Deb addressing the gathering told that in future there will be shortage of electricity if the demand for electricity grows at this high rate. As a responsible citizen it is the duty of everyone to conserve and preserve those things upon which we are totally dependent. Electricity has evolved as a necessity of life. Apart from fire, water and wind electricity is the fourth necessity. Hence, it is essential that we take all possible steps to conserve energy. He also told that throughout Odisha this mass awareness campaign to save energy will continue.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary, Department of Energy expressed his good wishes to all for participating in the energy conservation rally for creating mass awareness. He told that at prominent places of the City and Gram Panchayats the message of Hon’ble Chief Minister hosted to sensitize public on energy conservation.

In the State Level Function in Convention Centre at Lok Seva Bhawan, State Level Energy Conservation Awards held in different categories recognizing the organizations for their unique contribution towards energy efficiency and energy conservation. The winners of Painting, Essay & Poem Competition which was organized by Centre for Environmental Studies among the school children were also felicitated in the function.

A Painting Competition on Energy Conservation theme was organized in BK College of Arts and Craft, Bhubaneswar the winner of the same were also awarded. The State Level function has witnessed gathering of more than 500 participants. This is a unique initiative by EIC (Electricity)-cum-State Designated Agency, Odisha to raise the awareness about energy efficiency and its conservation.