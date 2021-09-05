National Education Policy To Revolutionise Educational Sector In India: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan today said that the new National Education Policy is expected to revolutionize the educational sector in India and lay the path for the next 25 years.

Pradhan today conferred AICTE- Visvesvaraya Best Teacher Award to 17 faculty members in Engineering and Technology whereas 3 faculty members were awarded the AICTE-Dr. Pritam Singh Best Teacher Award in Management Education. He also conferred Chhatra Vishwakarma Award Clean and Smart Campus Award, 2020 to the winners today.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh also graced the occasion. Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare; Chairman, AICTE, Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Vice Chairman, AICTE, Prof. MP Poonia and Member Secretary, AICTE Prof. Rajive Kumar also complimented the awardees during the event and highlighted the importance of teachers in nation building.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister said that as we complete 75 Years of Independence, the citizens finally have the will to shape India. He stated that the new National Education Policy is expected to revolutionize the educational sector in India and lay the path for the next 25 years as per the Vision 2047 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed that the education has to make each one of us more responsible and become Global Citizen. The Minister congratulated AICTE for instituting these 4 awards. Apart from recognizing the efforts of the Teachers, these awards have also brought the spark for innovation, he said.

Pradhan said that the aim of AICTE Visvesvaraya awards is to honour meritorious faculties and encourage them to update themselves to the ever changing needs of higher education at global level and thereby becoming an effective contributor to the knowledge society. Dr. Pritam Singh Best Teacher Award introduced this year only and is conferred on the faculty members for demonstrating teaching excellence and institutional leadership in management education, he added.

Pradhan highlighted that Chhatra Vishwakarma Award provides a platform for our students to look at the societal challenges, with an aim to provide innovative and low-cost solutions. This year again, the council announced the Chhatra Vishwakarma Award 2020, with the theme of “INDIA’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY POST COVID: Reverse migration and rehabilitation plan to support “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. The Minister informed that 24 teams of students who developed very useful and creative solutions for various socio-economic issues have been awarded. The zeal, enthusiasm, innovativeness and hard work of these students will make India a focal point to generate innovative ideas in the near future, he added.

The Minister interacted with all the awardees and appreciated their contribution to the society. While visiting the displayed projects of students, he admired the innovativeness and efforts of winning teams of Chhatra Vishwakarma Award and expressed confidence in India’s bright future.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh motivated the students & all other stakeholders. He encouraged them to enhance their respective activities so that tangible social outcomes are achieved.

Clean and Smart Campus Award, 2020 has also been conferred to selected technical institutes. The award aims to seek engagement with all stakeholders, primarily the student community, to draw their attention towards the immense scope and potential that the technology offers on abstract objectives such as cleanliness, sustainability and environment etc. in line with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Winning institutions have displayed great concern and commitment for the environment. All institutions must align their activities with sustainable, clean, and green environmental Policy.