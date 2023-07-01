National Doctor’s Day 2023 Today!

New Delhi: National Doctors Day in India, celebrated on July 1st, provides an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals.

Every year, July 1 is observed as National Doctors Day. It is observed to honour physician and West Bengal’s former Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

National Doctor’s Day 2023 is meant to raise awareness about the importance of doctors and the crucial role they play in our day-to-day lives.

This day can be looked at as an opportunity to thank doctors and physicians for their remarkable work in saving people’s lives and the contribution they make to society as a whole.

This year’s theme for National Doctor’s Day is “Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands”. Through this year’s theme, we wish to celebrate the medical professionals that worked hard through the difficult times faced due to the pandemic.