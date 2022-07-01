National Doctors’ Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

New Delhi: Doctors are saviours; hence, many consider them as next to God for their noble work. National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1 every year to acknowledge their contribution.

The theme for this year’s celebration of National Doctors’ Day in India is “Family Doctors on the Front Line.” The theme highlights the contribution of doctors who care for the whole family or a community.

History

National Doctors’ Day celebrations in India began in 1991 on July 1 to honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, or B.C. Roy, whose birth and death anniversary, both fall on July 1. B.C. Roy was a famous physician and freedom fighter from West Bengal. He also became the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 till his death in 1962.

The Bharat Ratna recipient taught at the Calcutta Medical College and helped establish many medical institutions in India, such as the Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children.

Significance

Doctors not only treat and heal patients but also educate and prepare future generations of doctors in the nation. There are doctors who provide free medical services to the poor and underprivileged.

The annual event helps spread awareness about the vital role played by doctors in our society.