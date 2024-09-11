Bhubaneswar: Members of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, accompanied by Shri Jatothu Hussain, are set to visit Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Commission members and staff from Delhi will arrive in Odisha at 8 pm this evening.

On Thursday morning, they will visit Puri for Lord Jagannath’s darshan. Afterwards, they will meet the governor at 11:30 am, and the chief minister at 4:30 pm to discuss the issues of tribals. The afternoon schedule includes a review meeting with senior officials from the Odisha Mining Corporation, a visit to the National Scheduled Tribes Commission’s field office in Bhubaneswar and the State Tribal Museum. They will visit Ganjam and stay at night.

On Friday, at 10 am, a district review meeting is scheduled at the Ganjam District Collector’s office with the District Collector, District Security Officer, District Welfare Officer, and other district-level officials in attendance. At 2 pm, they will visit the Government High School in Huma, Ganjam District, before heading to Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

Throughout their visit, the Commission will be joined by officials from its Delhi headquarters. Mr. Dipak Palai, a senior officer from the regional office, will accompany the Commission members for the duration of their three-day stay.