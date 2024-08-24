National Coal Mines Safety Report Portal; A Leap Towards Enhanced Safety

New Delhi: To assess the safety status of coal companies, Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, reviewed the ongoing development of the National Coal Mines Safety Report Portal on Friday.

The review meeting was attended by the Chairman of Coal India Limited (CIL) and CMDs of subsidiaries of CIL, along with senior officials of the Ministry. Amrit Lal Meena emphasised the necessity of conducting 100% safety audits across all coal mines. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to achieving “Zero Accident, Fail-Proof Safety.” The CIL Chairman demonstrated the portal, and officers contributed valuable insights to accelerate safety improvements in coal mines.

The portal demonstration showcased two key modules: The Accident Module and the Safety Audit Module. Given the numerous operational and occupational hazards in coal mining, stringent safety protocols are essential for safe working in mines. Coal Companies are dedicated to implement a comprehensive safety policy, aligning with their vision & mission.

The National Coal Mines Safety Report Portal marks a significant advancement in safety management. The Accident Module will enable near-time reporting within 24 hours and efficient management of accidents, ensuring prompt response and thorough analysis. The Safety Audit Module will enhance the auditing process, reinforcing safety practices and protocols across the coal mining sector and by integrating these advanced modules, critical safety challenges are being addressed, setting new benchmarks for safety management.

The Ministry of Coal and coal-PSUs are committed to fostering a “Culture of Mine Safety” through risk assessment procedures that identify and reduce potential hazards under the leadership of the Minister of Coal. By leveraging innovative technologies and policies, the Ministry of Coal aims to promote a culture of safety, and productivity and ensure the well-being of all employees within the coal mining sector.