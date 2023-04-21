National Civil Services Day 2023 Today

New Delhi: Every year on April 21, National Civil Services Day is honoured. On this day, the Prime Minister of India awards officers from the central and state governments for their outstanding contributions to public administration.

HISTORY

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the Home Member of Parliament, introduced the All India Services on April 21, 1947. The former Indian Civil Services under British India were later transformed into All India Services under the total Indian administration.

At the All India Administrative Service Training School in Metcalfe House, Delhi, he delivered a remarkable speech and referred to government servants as the ‘steel frame of India’ in his address.

SIGNIFICANCE

The day plays a significant role as civil servants like IAS, IPS and IFS take care of the needs of the people at a local level by providing services at the ground level.

Civil servants are in charge of effectively implementing all government plans and initiatives down to the grassroots level. It comprises the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), the Indian Police Services (IPS), the Indian Foreign Services (IFS), and the core Group A and Group B services.