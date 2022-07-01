National Chartered Accountants Day 2022: History, Significance

New Delhi: Chartered Accountants’ (CA) day is celebrated annually on 1 July with an aim to commemorate the findings of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by Parliament in 1949.

The ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for the profession of accounting and financial auditing in India. Every finance and accounting organisation including National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is required to follow the recommendations of accounting standards made by them.

History

Before India became independent, the British government in India maintained accounts as per the provisions of the Companies Act. The auditor appointed for this task was expected to be certified but over the years, the designation morphed to various degrees where the accountancy profession was largely unregulated and created confusion with regards to the qualifications of auditors.

In 1948, after India got independent, an expert committee recommended that there should be a separate autonomous association of accountants to regulate their profession in the country. The Indian government accepted this recommendation and subsequently passed an act in the Parliament that led to the establishment of a statutory body named The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

CAs have a very important role in the development of our country. Moreover, the ICAI is an institute that regulates the accounting standards in India.