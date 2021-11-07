National Cancer Awareness Day Today!

New Delhi: National Cancer Awareness Day is observed every year on November 7 in India.

The main objective of the day is to highlight the significance of increased awareness about cancer prevention and early detection for the general public.

The National Cancer Control Programme was initiated in 1975 to provide cancer treatment facilities in the country. The program was modified almost ten years later to provide a boost to prevention and early detection.

National Cancer Awareness Day was first announced by the Indian Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, in September 2014. November 7 was chosen as the date of observance to generate awareness about early detection and causing-causing lifestyles.

This particular date was selected as it is the Birth anniversary of Madame Curie, a prominent scientist remembered for her efforts and contribution in the battle against cancer. She is revered for her discovery of radium and polonium.

It was her remarkable work that was instrumental in the development of nuclear energy and radiotherapy for treating the deadly disease.