National Cancer Awareness Day 2023 Today!

New Delhi: India observes National Cancer Awareness Day every year on November 7, with a primary focus on raising awareness about the prevention and early detection of cancer, which stands as the second leading cause of death worldwide. The day serves as a reminder of the critical need to address this global health challenge.

The National Cancer Control Programme, established in 1975, plays a pivotal role in providing essential treatment facilities across the country and promoting crucial lifestyle changes to combat this deadly disease.

The day’s purpose is to not only raise awareness about cancer but also to garner support for treatments and research efforts aimed at tackling this lethal disease. It serves as a call to action for individuals, communities, and the healthcare system to unite in the fight against cancer.

According to the latest reports, 1.1 million new cancer cases are registered in India every year, out of which two-thirds are reported at an advanced stage. This decreases the survival chances of a cancer patient. The major cause of late detection in most cancer patients is illiteracy and less awareness. Therefore, observing National Cancer Awareness Day is very important in India.

Once people are aware and know how to detect cancer early, maximum lives could be saved. It is important to look for the early signs in a patient and select the right treatment. National Cancer Awareness Day 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 7 November, across the country.