National Apprenticeship Mela On October 4th; Hiring In 500+ Trades

New Delhi: Skill India with due support from Directorate General of Training (DGT) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is organising a day-long “National Apprenticeship Mela” across the country in over 400 locations on October 4th, 2021.

Under the initiative, the aim is to support the hiring of nearly one lakh apprentices and assist employers in tapping the right talent and develop it further with training and providing practical skillsets. The event is expected to witness participation from more than 2000 organisations operating in more than 30 sectors such as Power, Retail, Telecom, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Automotive and more. In addition, the aspiring youth will have the opportunity to engage and select from more than 500+trades including Welder, Electrician, Housekeeper, Beautician, Mechanic etc.

5th to 12thpass students, Skill Training Certificate holders, ITI students, Diploma holders and graduates are eligible to apply at the Apprenticeship Mela. The candidates must carry three copies of resume, three copies of all the mark sheets and certificates (5th to 12th pass, Skill Training Certificate, Under Graduate and Graduate (BA, B.Com, B.Sc, etc.),Photo ID(Aadhar card/Driving License etc.) and three passport size photographs at the respective venues.

Candidates can click on the link https://dgt.gov.in/appmela/ for more details with regard to where the mela is being held and for other details.

The National Policy of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, 2015 launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on July 15th, 2015 recognises apprenticeship as a means to provide gainful employment to skilled workforce with adequate compensation. MSDE has also taken several efforts to increase the number of apprentices hired by enterprises in the country. The aim is to fill the gap in supply and demand for skilled workforce and meet the aspirations of the Indian youth through gaining on-the-job training and securing better opportunities for employment.

Potential applicants will receive several benefits by attending the Apprenticeship Mela. They have a huge opportunity to get apprenticeship offered on the spot and receive direct industry exposure. Following, they will get monthly stipend as per the Government standards for developing new skills, an opportunity to earn while they learn. The candidates will get certificates, recognized by National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), increasing the chances of their employability after the training.

Establishments participating in the Apprenticeship Melas get an opportunity to meet the potential apprentices at a common platform and select the candidates on-the-spot. In addition, even small-scale industries with minimum four working members can also hire apprentices at the event.

This training is under the Apprentices Act, 1961. And support through National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme.

The training is provided as per the course curriculum designated by the DGT in the designate trades. An apprentice receives on the job training by the industry and stipend. At the end of training the evaluation is done jointly by the Industry and the DGT. After completion of Apprenticeship Training, an evaluation through All India Trade Test (AITT) for National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) is conducted twice in a year. AITT is skill-oriented evaluation done by the Industry and DGT and it requires continuous practice, devotion and hard work to succeed.

Apprenticeship Training is perceived as a critical scheme to develop industry with ready manpower by utilizing the existing training facilities in establishments. It is done through 22 Regional Directorates of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and 36 State Apprenticeship Advisers across the country. All 36 State Governments will organise Apprenticeship Mela on 04th October, 2021 in every district/region within their State for engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. This will bring an excellent opportunity for the engagement of apprentices in the establishment to facilitate desired level of productivity vis-à-vis giving an opportunity to apprentices for an exposure to actual job situation in the industry.

MSDE has brought significant reforms to the apprenticeship rules to drive greater participation in the Apprenticeship training in the country. These reforms include: