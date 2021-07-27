Nation Remembers Former Prez APJ Abdul Kalam On His Death Anniversary

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several Union ministers paid tribute to India’s former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his 6th death anniversary today.

Known as the ‘Missile Man of India’, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, served as the 11th President of India, from 2002 to 2007.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He completed schooling from Schwartz Higher Secondary School, Ramanathapuram. He graduated with Physics from Saint Joseph’s College. Then he pursued aerospace engineering at Madras Institute of Technology.

As an aerospace scientist, Dr Kalam worked with India’s two major space research organisations — Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

His most significant works include the development of the Indian ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. He played a central role in one of India’s most important nuclear tests, Pokhran-II. For his work in science and politics, he was awarded ‘Bharat Ratna’, India’s highest civilian honour.