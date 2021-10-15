Nation Remembers Former Prez Abdul Kalam On His Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Today is the birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India on his Jayanti.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the missile man. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Remembering the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He had a fiery dream of building a self-reliant and strong nation. He dedicated his entire life to serve his motherland. His contributions will never be forgotten.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also paid tributes to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his Jayanti.

Humble tributes to former President Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He is among India’s most celebrated scientists with immense contributions to India’s space & missile programmes. The naming of Wheeler Island as APJ Abdul Kalam Island is #Odisha’s tribute to Dr Kalam,” said Naveen on Twitter.

Kalam is popularly known as the missile man of our country. He was a great educationalist. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam is called the ‘Missile Man of India’, for his contributions towards the development of our missile projects.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and died of cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015 while giving a lecture at Indian Institute of Management Shillong.

In his professional career, he was long associated with Isro and DRDO. His most significant works include the development of the Indian ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology, that earned him the sobriquet ‘Missiile man of India.’

He played a central role in one of India’s most important nuclear tests, Pokhran-II. For his work in science and politics, he was awarded ‘Bharat Ratna’, India’s highest civilian honour.

He was widely regarded as the ‘People’s President’. Kalam collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest on 27 July 2015, aged 83, while delivering a lecture at IIM-Shillong.