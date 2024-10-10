Nation Bids Farewell to Ratan Tata with Full State Honours

Mumbai: The last rites of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai today. The ceremony was attended by thousands, including prominent politicians, business leaders, and celebrities, who gathered to pay their final respects to the iconic leader.

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains were first brought to the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai, where the public had the opportunity to pay homage. Draped in the national flag, his coffin was flanked by a ceremonial guard of honour, with a marching band accompanying the procession.

Among the dignitaries present were Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal. The Maharashtra government declared a day of mourning, with the national flag flown at half-mast across the state.

Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 after a prolonged illness, was celebrated for his visionary leadership and immense contributions to India’s industrial landscape. His legacy continues to inspire millions across the nation.

The final rites at Worli crematorium were marked by a solemn atmosphere, as the nation bid farewell to one of its most beloved and respected figures.

