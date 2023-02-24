Natasha Stankovic And Hardik Pandya Unveil Latest Snaps From Their Wedding Bash

New Delhi: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya shared the latest series of snaps from their royal wedding bash in Udaipur.

Taking to her social media, Natasa Stankovic shared some fun pictures from what appears to be Hardik Pandya and her wedding bash. Natasa wrote, “cheers to us baby.”

Check out the post:

For unversed, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya who already had an intimate court marriage in 2020 renewed their vows yet again in Udaipur and had a royal wedding.