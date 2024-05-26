Natasa Stankovic responds to divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya





Mumbai: Amid constant rumours about Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s divorce from wife Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian model has responded to a question about her potential separation from Pandya.



In a video shared on Reddit, the Serbian model can be seen responding to a journalist’s question about rumours surrounding the end of her marriage. When asked about the question, Natasa replied, “Thank you very much.” The ambiguous response has left the internet in a fix. Many assume it is a hint that the divorce is not just a rumour but a reality. Natasa Stankovic’s video responding to her divorce rumours was also shared by @indiaforums on X.

Natasa Stankovic took to social media on Saturday (May 25), sharing a cryptic social media post featuring an image of Lord Jesus alongside a sheep. The latest post from the Serbian model stirred curiosity among fans, especially amidst ongoing divorce rumors with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.



Speculation surrounding the alleged divorce between Natasa and Hardik intensified as the former reportedly removed her ‘Pandya’ surname from social media and deleted several pictures with the star all-rounder. Also, her absence from the stands during Hardik Pandya-captained Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 matches added fuel to the divorce rumors.



There are speculations that Natasa will claim 70% of the cricketer’s property as a part of the legal settlement. Amid divorce rumours, Hardik Pandya was absent from the visuals of the Indian cricket team leaving for the USA to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.



Natasa and Hardik shared their engagement news on January 1, 2020, and later tied the knot in May of the same year. The couple added another joyous chapter to their lives by welcoming their son, Agastya Pandya, into the world.



