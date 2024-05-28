Natasa Stankovic reacts to video of son with Krunal Pandya amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours

Mumbai: Natasa Stankovic, wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, dropped a “like” on a heartwarming video posted on Instagram by Pankhuri Sharma, wife of her brother-in-law Krunal Pandya. The Serbian model and actor’s reaction comes amid rumours of a divorce from the Mumbai Indians captain.

The video on Instagram Reels features Agastya, Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s son and his cousin Kavir, who is the elder son of Krunal Pandya and Sharma.

The video features the two adorable toddlers playing with Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma in the kids’ room. The two young boys are seen playing with paint and colours, joined on the floor by the cheerful couple. They even smear some colours of the couple’s face.

The text on the video reads: “POV: You said no screen time”.

“Trying our best,” said Sharma in the caption.

The Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce speculations started with a post on Reddit in which an unidentified individual claimed that she dropped her husband’s surname from her Instagram handle. The post further claimed that she has also deleted pictures of herself and her husband, except for the ones with their son Agastya. However, several photos and videos of the couple are still up on the her Instagram account.