Natasa Stankovic drops cryptic post about God amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours





Mumbai: Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram Stories to share a video from Mumbai amid rumours of her divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya. On Tuesday night, the Serbian model and actor took to Instagram Stories to share the video of a drive on the Bandra–Worli Sea Link along with a message about God.



Along with the video posted on Instagram Stories, Natasa added a bunch of emojis and wrote, “Praise God….” This is her second cryptic post since the rumours of the couple’s alleged divorce began to swirl last week.



Recently, amid the divorce rumours, she took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of traffic signs with a caption that read, “Someone is about to get on the streets.”



It said that Natasa had dropped Hardik’s surname on Instagram and that the two have not been posting pictures with each other. The post also questioned Natasa’s absence from Hardik’s IPL 2024 matches.