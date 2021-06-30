Naseeruddin Shah Suffering From Pneumonia, Hospitalised

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalized in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital after he was diagnosed with pneumonia on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the news is confirmed by Naseeruddin Shah’s manager. It is also reported that the actor’s wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, along with his children is also constantly present in the hospital.

As per reports, he is expected to get discharged today or tomorrow.

Taking about his career, the 70-year-old Naseeruddin Shah made his Bollywood debut in 1975 with the film ‘Nishant’. Till now Naseer has worked in more than 100 films and was last seen in the film ‘Ram Prasad Ki Terahvi’, directed by Seema Pahwa.

He was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files, Seema Pahwa’s Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and Zee5’s Mee Raqsam. His performance in Amazon Prime video’s Bandish Bandits was highly appreciated by critics and audiences equally.