NASA’s Rover Challenge: Naveen Congratulates NaPSAT For Securing 3rd Place

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday congratulated Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team on winning laurels for Odisha by securing the third position in NASA’s Rover Challenge.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote: “Congratulate @NaPSATIndia on winning laurels for #Odisha by securing the third position in @NASA @RoverChallenge . This stellar achievment puts the institute on the global map and will inspire more budding scientists & innovators. Best wishes for future.”

Congratulate @NaPSATIndia on winning laurels for #Odisha by securing the third position in @NASA @RoverChallenge. This stellar achievment puts the institute on the global map and will inspire more budding scientists & innovators. Best wishes for future. pic.twitter.com/2mz236gEou — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 17, 2021

