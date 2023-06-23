NASA's Juno Mission
Image Credit: (Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS) (Image processing by Björn Jónsson © CC NC SA)
NASA’s Juno Mission Observes High-Altitude Hazes in Jupiter’s Atmosphere

By Pragativadi News Service
On March 1, 2023, NASA’s Juno mission completed its 49th close flyby of Jupiter. As the spacecraft flew low over the giant planet’s cloud tops, its JunoCam instrument captured this look at bands of high-altitude haze forming above cyclones in an area known at Jet N7.

Citizen scientist Björn Jónsson processed a raw image from the JunoCam instrument, enhancing the contrast and sharpness. At the time the image was taken, Juno was about 5,095 miles (8,200 kilometers) above Jupiter’s cloud tops, at a latitude of about 66 degrees.

