NASA’s James Webb Delivers Deepest Infrared Image of Universe Yet

Washington: The clearest image to date of the early universe, going back 13 billion years, has been released – and it doesn’t disappoint. The stunning shot, released in a White House briefing by President Joe Biden, is overflowing with thousands of galaxies and features some of the faintest objects observed, colorized in blue, orange and white tones.

The image, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful to be placed in orbit, covers a patch of the sky “roughly the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone standing on earth”, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said.

👀 Sneak a peek at the deepest & sharpest infrared image of the early universe ever taken — all in a day’s work for the Webb telescope. (Literally, capturing it took less than a day!) This is Webb’s first image released as we begin to #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/tlougFWg8B pic.twitter.com/Y7ebmQwT7j — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 11, 2022

“We are looking back at more than 13 billion years. The light that you are seeing on one of these little specks has been travelling for 13 billion years,” he said. That makes it just 800 million years younger than the Big Bang, the theoretical flashpoint that set the expansion of the known universe in motion some 13.8 billion years ago.

The full-color image came on the eve of a larger unveiling of photos and spectrographic data that NASA plans to showcase on Tuesday at the Goddard Space Flight Center in suburban Maryland.

Releasing the image, US President Joe Biden said, “Today is a historic day… This is a historic moment, for America and all of humanity.

US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her excitement during the preview of the images. “This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Today is an exciting new chapter for the universe,” she said.