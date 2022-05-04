Nasa To Retire Telescope That Found Water On The Moon

Washington: The telescope that observes the universe while flying on a Boeing 747SP airplane is set to be grounded later this year after eight years of continuous operation.

Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), jointly operated by NASA and its partners at the German Space Agency (DLR acronym in German), will conclude its operations on September 30.

The decision to retire the mission comes after an evaluation as part of the National Academies’ Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics 2020.

Sofia is a Boeing 747SP airplane modified to carry a reflecting telescope. The 2.7-meter reflecting telescope has an effective diameter of 2.5 meters and flies onboard the aircraft into the stratosphere at 38,000-45,000 feet. T

The altitude puts SOFIA above 99 percent of Earth’s infrared-blocking atmosphere, allowing astronomers to study the solar system in great detail.

The development of the mission began in 1996 and became public only in 2010. The aircraft took to the skies in 2014 for a five-year mission. Later, it was then extended for three more years.

During its eight years of service, the telescope has observed the Moon, planets, stars, star-forming regions, and nearby galaxies.

Its most unique work remains the discovery of water on the sunlit surface of the Moon. This discovery indicates that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places. The telescope detected water molecules (H2O) in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth, located in the Moon’s southern hemisphere.