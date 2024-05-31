NASA Shares Tips To Enjoy ‘Parade Of Planets 2024’ On June 3

New Delhi: After a stunning Total Solar eclipse in April, stargazers are all geared up to witness yet another rare celestial event in June.

This astronomical event, known as a “Parade of Planets,” will happen on June 3, during which six planets will be visible, many on the internet claimed. The ”Planetary Alignment” will feature Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune lining up in a spectacular display.

It would be difficult to see the complete planetary alignment 2024 due to the rising Sun and the moon’s presence. While the six planets will align, not all of them will be visible to the naked eye, due to their vast distance from Earth.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared some tips for spotting the celestial event so that people can enjoy it to the fullest.

In a recent post on X, NASA suggested that sky-gazers should look for reddish Mars between Saturn and the slim crescent Moon before Sunrise on June 3. With the help of a telescope, people can also spot several other planets in the sky on June 3rd Morning.

“You may have heard about a “parade of planets” on June 3. Be aware that most of them will be either too close to the rising Sun or too faint to see. But look for reddish Mars between Saturn and the slim crescent Moon.”

How to spot Parade of Planets:

People can enjoy the planet parade early in the morning on June 4. It is advised to find a place to easily watch the morning sky and check the exact date and time of the planet’s alignment. According to NASA, the best time to spot the parade of planets is “exactly one hour before” Sunrise (according to your local time).

Enhance the experience with a telescope:

The US space agency mentioned that only the Moon, Mars, and Saturn would be visible on June 3 with the naked eye. To spot other stars and planets, skygazers would require a telescope as most of them would be lost in the glare of the rising Sun.

“Yes, the Moon, Mars, and Saturn will all be easily visible. There will be several other planets in the sky that morning, which is why it’s gotten some attention. Still, the other planets are only visible with a telescope or will be mostly lost in the glare of the rising Sun,” replied NASA to a user’s query.