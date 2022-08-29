NASA scrubs Artemis I launch due to technical issue

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday, August 29, scrubbed the launch of Artemis I due to a technical problem with one of the engines of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. As a result, the first leg of NASA’s Moon mission has been postponed.

NASA said in a mission update that the US space agency will keep everyone posted on the timing of the next launch attempt.

The launch director halted today’s Artemis I launch attempt at approximately 8:34 a.m. EDT. The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft remain in a safe and stable configuration. Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful, and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data, the NASA said.

A few hours before the launch attempt, NASA engineers were troubleshooting a conditioning issue with one of the RS-25 engines of the SLS, the world’s most powerful rocket. Launch controllers increased the pressure on the core stage tanks to condition the engines, and to cause some of the cryogenic propellant to bleed to the engines. This is an important step because it ensures the engines can reach the proper temperature range to get started.

However, NASA teams observed an issue with the bleeding of engine number 3. As a result, the mission was scrubbed.

Josef Aschbacher, the Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA), wrote on Twitter that launches are always “better safe than sorry”. He further said that it is important the launch teams feel “100% comfortable” with launch, every time, and there should be no exceptions. He added that he is confident there will soon be a new launch date for Artemis I.

In a media briefing following the scrub, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said: “We don’t launch until it is right.”

Nelson explained that NASA teams observed a problem with the engine bleed. He also said that Artemis I is a very “complicated mission”, and has complicated systems, all of which have to work.

“You don’t light the candle until it’s ready to go,” Nelson said.