NASA Names Four Astronauts For Artemis II Moon Mission

Washington: : NASA announced the Artemis II astronauts on Monday, April 3, 2023. The four astronauts who will be flying on the Artemis II Moon mission are NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Victor J Glover, and Gregory Reid Wiseman, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Roger Hansen.

Wiseman will serve as the commander, Glover will serve as the pilot, and Koch and Hansen will serve as mission specialists for Artemis II.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson made the announcement of the Artemis II crew.

NASA’s Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Associate Administrator Robert Donald Cabana; Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne; Director NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Vanessa E Wyche; Joseph Acaba, Chief of NASA’s Astronaut Office; and Norman D Knight, Director, Flight Operations Directorate were present at the event, among other NASA leaders.

Acaba and Knight selected the Artemis II crew under the supervision of Wyche.

Artemis II is the first crewed flight test and the second leg of the Artemis Program. The announcement was made during an event held at the NASA Johnson Space Center’s Ellington Field in Houston.

The four astronauts will venture around the Moon as part of Artemis II. If the mission is successful, it will pave the way to establishing a long-term scientific and human presence on the lunar surface.

Artemis II, the first crewed mission aboard NASA’s foundational human deep space capabilities, will be an approximately 10-day mission. NASA’s human deep space capabilities include the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful rocket in the world, the Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems needed to launch SLS and Orion.

Artemis II will test and stress the life-support systems of Orion to prove the capabilities and techniques required to live and work in deep space in ways only humans can do.

Artemis II crew will include three NASA astronauts and one CSA astronaut. This demonstrates NASA’s commitment to international partnerships through the Artemis Program, the agency says.

Artemis I, the first leg of the Artemis Program, successfully launched an uncrewed Orion atop the SLS rocket, on a 1.4 million-mile journey beyond the Moon to test systems before astronauts fly aboard Orion on a mission to the Moon.

Artemis II will pave the way for the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon on Artemis III. Based on Artemis I and II, the Artemis Program will return humans to the lunar surface for long-term exploration and future missions to worlds beyond, including Mars.

In a NASA statement, Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, said the unique Artemis II mission profile will build upon the uncrewed Artemis I flight test by demonstrating a broad range of SLS and Orion capabilities needed on deep space missions. He added that the mission will prove Orion’s critical life support systems are ready to sustain astronauts on longer duration missions ahead and allow the crew to practise operations essential to the success of Artemis III.