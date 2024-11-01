New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, NASA extended warm wishes to Earthlings by sharing a breathtaking image of the Omega Nebula, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

The image, showcasing a vibrant region of star formation within M17, also known as the Omega Nebula, was shared on NASA’s official X account with a heartfelt message: “Wishing you a joyful #Diwali! Just as the cosmos lights up our universe with endless wonder, Diwali illuminates our homes and hearts”1.

The Omega Nebula, located about 5,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius, is a stellar nursery where new stars are born. The image highlights the nebula’s intricate structures and glowing gas clouds, making it a fitting tribute to the festival of lights, which symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

In addition to the stunning image, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), shared her own Diwali greetings. In a special video message, Williams reflected on her unique experience of celebrating Diwali 260 miles above Earth and extended her warmest wishes to those celebrating the festival around the globe.