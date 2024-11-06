Florida: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is currently facing significant health challenges after an extended stay on the International Space Station (ISS). Originally scheduled for an eight-day mission, Williams has now been in space for six months due to a malfunction with the Starliner spacecraft.

Doctors have expressed concerns over her deteriorating condition, noting visible signs of weight loss and potential nutritional deficiencies. Recent photos show Williams looking gaunt, raising fears about her overall health.

Dr. Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist, highlighted that the prolonged exposure to microgravity is taking a toll on her body, leading to muscle atrophy and bone density loss.

One of the critical issues Williams is facing is space anemia, a condition where the body destroys red blood cells faster than it produces them. This can lead to extreme fatigue, reduced heart function, and other severe health problems.

Additionally, she is experiencing symptoms of Spaceflight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome (SANS), which affects vision due to fluid distribution changes in the body.

NASA is closely monitoring her condition, and plans are in place for a rescue mission using Elon Musk’s Dragon capsule, scheduled for February 2025. Until then, Williams and her fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore will continue to endure the harsh conditions of space, with medical teams providing support from Earth.