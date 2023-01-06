Naruto characters who are surprisingly leading Narutop99

Tokyo: Over one million people voted for various characters in Naruto’s top 99 popularity poll in just one week after it officially launched. Characters like Shisui Uchiha and Sakura Haruno are pleasant surprises in the current top ten, joining established favorites like Minato Namikaze, aka the Fourth Hokage.

Some of the characters’ popularity has ebbed and flowed with the seasons, while others have maintained a steady following. While the likes of Naruto Uzumaki and Kakashi Hatake—who have consistently topped such polls in the past—are hardly a surprise, the likes of Sakura and Obito have come as complete shocks.

This list will cover 5 Naruto characters who have always been popular, and 5 that are surprisingly leading the pack.

5 Naruto top poll characters that were always popular:

Itachi Uchiha

Kakashi Hatake

Minato Namikaze

Naruto Uzumaki

Sasuke Uchiha

5 Naruto characters leading the poll that nobody expected:

Sakura Haruno

Shisui Uchiha

Jiraiya

Obito Uchiha

Obito unmasked

Madara Uchiha