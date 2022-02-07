Narsinghpur IIC Lands In Vigilance Net After Caught Taking Rs 20K Bribe

Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested the Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Narsinghpur Police Station on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to settle a family dispute.

The accused police officer, identified as Alekh Gardia, was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance inside his office chamber at Narsinghpur police station while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.20,000 from the complainant to effect arrests of accused persons involved in an SC & ST Act case registered on his complaint in Narsinghpur PS in September 2021.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of IIC Gardia, and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Gardia gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him, the Vigilance said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched at Gardia’s residential house at Bhandarimala in Jujumara, a triple-storeyed building at Harishankar Nagar in Dhanupali, and his office room at Narsinghpur Police Station.

IIC Alekh Gardia has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance P.S. Case No.10 dated 06.02.2022 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, the Vigilance further stated.