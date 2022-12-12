Narrow Escape For Patients After Portion Of Ceiling Collapses In Bolangir Hospital

Bolangir: Three patients had a narrow escape after a chunk of ceiling slab collapsed at the female ward of the surgery department in Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

According to reports, a portion of the false ceiling collapsed on the floor after a chunk of the concrete ceiling caved in near bed number 105 in the female ward of the surgery department of the hospital.

Fortunately, the debris landed between the beds sparing the patient’s from any injuries.

After panic gripped the patients in the surgery ward, the hospital authorities immediately shifted the patients to another ward.

When asked, the hospital manager Piyush Nananglia remained tight-lipped to give any statement.