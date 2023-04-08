Narrow Escape For Law Minister Kiren Rijiju As Truck Hits His Car In Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had a close shave on Saturday after he emerged unhurt from a road accident in Jammu & Kashmir. His car was hit by a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Ramban district.

No injury has been reported in the accident so far.

His bulletproof car was hit by a fully loaded truck near Banihal in Jammu & Kashmir. The car suffered some damage in the incident. A video of the incident showed his security personnel running towards his black Scorpio to get him to safety.

Just some time before the accident, Rijiju shared a video of the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir. He said a massive construction for improvement of the highway was underway. He was in Udhampur to attend a Legal Services Camp.

Earlier, Rijiju criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he has failed politically and that the Adani issue is being intentionally brought up to boost his political career.

Rijiju accused the Congress of undermining the judiciary and warned that the government will not remain silent if the opposition party attacks the Constitution by targeting the judiciary. Rijiju refrained from commenting on the Hindenburg-Adani issue, as the Supreme Court is already investigating it.