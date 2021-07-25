Narrow Escape For Driver, Helper As Moving Dumper Catches Fire In Balasore

Balasore: A moving dumper truck caught fire on the flyover bridge near Tamulia under Sadar police station limits in Balasore district today.

As per reports, the ill-fated vehicle was heading towards the city from Soro when the fire broke out in the vehicle.

Further mishap was averted as the driver-helper duo managed to alight from the truck on time. The cabin of the truck was completely damaged in the fire.

On being informed, fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Following the mishap, the vehicular movement was put on hold for more than half an hour.