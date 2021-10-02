Narrow Escape For Driver As LPG Cylinder-Laden Truck Catches Fire

Sundergarh: The driver of an LPG cylinder-laden truck had a narrow escape as the vehicle caught fire while being in motion near Karamdihi village road in Sundargarh district today morning.

Reportedly, the ill-fated truck was heading towards Rourkela from Jharsuguda when the driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine of the truck. Further, the mishap was averted as the driver managed to alight from the truck.

The cabin of the truck was completely damaged in the fire. On being informed, fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.