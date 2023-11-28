14-wheeler truck caught fire
Narrow escape for driver and helper as 14-wheeler truck catches fire in Keonjhar

By Pragativadi News Service
Keonjhar: A 14-wheeler truck caught a massive fire near Baunsuni chhak under Turumunga police limits in keonjhar.

As per reports, the truck caught fire due to a short circuit. However, the driver and the helper managed to escape from the fire. The flames started engulfing the vehicle.

The passengers-by witnessing the incident called the fire tenders. Soon the fire brigades reached the spot and subsequently efforts were made to douse the flame.

