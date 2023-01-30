Narrow Escape For 20 Patients After Bus Catches Fire After Hitting Divider

Boudh: At least 20 patients had a narrow escape after a bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a road divider in Nayagarh district in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, the incident occured while the bus was ferrying patients from Sai Seva Sadan Hospital at Kuhudi of Khordha to Harabhanga of Boudh district when the bus driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle hit a divider near Banigochha police station. Subsequently, the bus went into flames soon after the collision.

On being informed, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

All the patients on board the bus were rescued and shifted to Dasapalla and Banigochha health centres. The health condition of all patients was stated to be stable.

More details are awaited.