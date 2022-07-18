Narinder Batra resigns as FIH, IOA president; also gives up IOC membership

Narinder Batra on Monday resigned as the president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as well as the member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In March this year, Batra had stepped down as the president of the Indian Olympic Association and confirmed that he would not be running for the position again.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Batra for alleged misuse of Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds. The central probe agency had received a complaint against Batra following which it started a preliminary enquiry, which is the first step to establish prima facie criminality.

CBI has registered a case against former IOA president NarinderBatra and converted the preliminary inquiry into a regular case. The agency has got sanction from the government to register a case against the prevention of corruption act

Batra ceased to be President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of ‘Life member’ in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested the IOA elections and won back in 2017.

In three separate letters, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC and FIH respectively. “Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH,” Batra wrote to the Executive Board of FIH.

Batra’s IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as surprise since in May he had said that he wants to focus on his job in the world hockey body.