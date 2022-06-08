Narendra Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru on June 21. He would perform Yoga at the Mysuru Palace premises as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where as many as 15,000 Yoga enthusiasts are scheduled to join the Prime Minister.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the preparations for the mega event on Tuesday. He instructed the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) to finalise the participants by June 13. He also asked the DC to ensure that the selection comprises people from all sections of the society as instructed by the Prime Minister`s office.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials to make arrangements for transport, snacks, drinking water and other facilities for the participants in “perfect” coordination with the Union government. “Extend all the cooperation to the Union AYUSH Ministry, which is keen to organise an exhibition on Yoga on the occasion,” Bommai instructed.

The state government has constituted 14 committees including a Core Committee headed by the District in-charge minister for the smooth and successful conduct of the event. Bommai also told officials of the Police department to ensure foolproof security during the Prime Minister`s visit.