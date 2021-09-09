Narendra Modi to chair BRICS summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the annual summit of the five-nation grouping, BRICS, today (Thursday, 9 September) in the virtual format.

The meeting will be attended by Russian president Vladimir Putin, Chinese president Xi Jinping, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India has highlighted four priority areas for its presidency of BRICS: reform of the multilateral system, counter-terrorism cooperation, using digital and technological tools to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. “In addition to these areas, the leaders will exchange views on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other global and regional issues,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

It is expected that the situation in Afghanistan will be widely discussed during the meet. In addition to this, the leaders will also exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues.