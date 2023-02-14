Narendra Modi People’s First Choice; No Competition For BJP In 2024 Polls: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday exuded confidence of winning the 2024 general election as people are wholeheartedly supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to news agency ANI, he said that there is ‘no competition’ for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He is also confident of BJP’s victory in 2023 Assembly elections which are due in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

“BJP will form government with full majority in Karnataka. In the last 2 months, I’ve visited the state 5 times. I’ve sensed the pulse of people of the state and witnessed PM Modi’s popularity there -BJP will get a huge mandate in Karnataka. Even the people of Mandya are now shifting from dynastic parties and accepting BJP’s politics of development. This is a good sign for Karnataka,” the Home Minister said.

He said that India has made progress across all sectors and referred to the country being the fastest-growing major economy apart from the steps taken by the government to boost internal security and reduce import dependence on defence.

“There is recognition of India’s achievements in the world. We have tried to raise the standard of living of 60 crore poor people in the country and we were also successful. There have been so many achievements. There are major changes in Railways, there is a new policy in the space sector and we are preparing to be a leader in the sector, with the new policy we are moving ahead in the drone sector,” said Amit Shah told ANI.

“The Left-wing extremism is towards its end. There is control and domination of our agencies on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. In the Northeast, we have found solutions (to problems) and over 8,000 members of militant organizations have joined the mainstream.”