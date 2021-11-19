Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Extend Greetings to Nation on Parkash Purab

Pm MoNew Delhi: On the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation and said Guru Nanak Dev ji vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us.

PM Modi tweeted: “On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating.”

Describing the Sikh guru a symbol of justice, religion and compassion, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Guru and founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a symbol of justice, religion and compassion. His supernatural teachings of social harmony, cultural unity and benevolence will always inspire us for the national interest and welfare of the people.”

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said his thoughts encourage people to emulate the ideals of peace and brotherhood in their lives. The implicit message of love, compassion and sacrifice in the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, promotes spiritual progress of humankind, he said.