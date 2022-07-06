Narasingha Mishra Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Minister Raja Swain’s Response In Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha ruling BJD MLA and Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain and senior Congress legislator Narasingha Mishra on Wednesday in Odisha Assembly have seen trading barbs over financial assistance provided to the farmers of Rayagada.

Raising questions in the house, Mishra asked about the financial assistance provided to the farmers of Rayagada despite the absence of sharecropper’s law in the state.

Mishra also sought the details of the income of farmers in Rayagada compared to the income of farmers in other districts, which is around Rs 5,112..

Replying to Mishra’s question, Swain said that the number of farmers in paddy procurement has increased by 21.3% in the Rayagada district.

Swain further informed that the increment of farmers in paddy procurement this year is 91% more than the increment in years 2018-19 and 2020-21.

However, Mishra had expressed his dissatisfaction over the response of Swain and had said that the Minister did not provide a satisfactory reply to his questions.