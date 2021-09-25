Naraj: Man killed in elephant attack

Cuttack: A man was reportedly killed in elephant attack at Naraj on the outskirts of Cuttack city, a day after a herd of jumbos were swept in Mahanadi river.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar Behera of Kaibarta Sahi.

According to available reports, the pachyderm swam through to the shores of Mahanadi & went on a rampage near Naraj.

Reportedly, Sunil’s body was found today morning following which family members of the deceased alleged that he lost his life after being attacked by a jumbo.

On being informed, forest department personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to ward of the elephants.