Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Semi-final Of WTA Tournament

Melbourne: Top-seeded Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from her semi-final match of the WTA tournament in Melbourne on Saturday with an abdominal injury.

“I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately, I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open,” the Japanese former world number said in a statement issued by Tennis Australia.

In other semifinal play at the Summer Set 1 event, also in Melbourne, Simona Halep took on Zheng Qinwen, with the winner to face Kudermetova on Sunday.

The Adelaide and Melbourne tournaments are among six tune-up events being staged in Australia this week ahead of the season-opening major at Melbourne Park.