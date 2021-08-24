Naomi Osaka Stars On Cover Of Women’s Health‘s September Issue

Tokyo: Naomi Osaka graced the cover of Women’s Health‘s September Issue. The Tennis pro defended her controversial decision to refuse her media obligations at the French Open, saying she hopes it helped people to see that ‘athletes are still humans’ – while starring on the cover of Women’s Health magazine.

In anticipation of the @kinloskin launch spoke to @WomensHealthMag 🤎✨ very excited about the things to come. https://t.co/5rOtYYrCWP pic.twitter.com/4q8CYRG0Sm — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 23, 2021

The 23-year-old spoke to the publication about the mental health struggles that led her to pull out of the Grand Slam tournament in May – while detailing the steps she has taken to ‘protect’ her wellbeing in the wake of the controversy.

Osaka has used her platform in powerful ways in 2021. From speaking about mental health and the media following her pull out from the French Open, to her stirring piece written for Time Magazine earlier this year, the tennis star has shined a light on what she is passionate about, blossoming into a powerful role model. In a piece written by Liz Plosser for Women’s Health, Osaka dived into growing up, the media and her desire to help others.

In May 2020, it was revealed that Osaka has become the highest-paid female athlete in the world, with Women’s Health reporting that she raked in $55 million in just 12 months.

During the interview, the tennis star name checked several of the brands that have helped her to amass such a fortune, including Beats and recovery tool Hyperice – with the writer noting that Osaka is ‘unapologetic about promoting the brands she aligns with and invests in’.