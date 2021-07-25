Naomi Osaka Makes Winning Return At Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron, began her quest for gold on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over China’s Zheng Saisai in her first match, in nearly two months.

Osaka hadnot played since she withdrew from the French Open in May to take a mental health break, revealing that she has dealt with depression.

The second seed broke the 52nd-ranked Zheng for a 2-1 lead in the second set and closed out an 87-minute victory on her third match point.

The 23-year-old Osaka is attempting to become Japan’s first Olympic tennis champion. She will play Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in the last 32.

