Naomi Osaka Knocked Out In 3rd Round Of Olympics

Tokyo: Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Osaka struggled in an error-strewn display under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park and was knocked out in 68 minutes.

Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. She had defeated 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China 6-1 6-4 in her first-round contest.